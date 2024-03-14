In a significant development ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season, the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have enlisted the expertise of former Australian cricketer Adam Voges as a consultant. Voges, known for his late but impactful entry into international cricket, brings a wealth of experience to the LSG camp.

Voges made his mark in the cricketing world with a stunning debut in Tests at the age of 35 against the West Indies in June 2015. His remarkable century on debut secured his place in cricketing history as the oldest player to achieve such a feat. Over the course of his career, Voges represented Australia in 20 Tests, 31 ODIs, and 7 T20Is, amassing impressive statistics and earning accolades for his batting prowess.

Having showcased his talent previously in the Indian Premier League with the Rajasthan Royals in 2010, Voges is no stranger to the challenges and dynamics of cricket in the subcontinent. His addition to the Lucknow Super Giants' coaching staff adds depth and insight to the team's strategic approach for the upcoming season.

LSG's head coach, Justin Langer, expressed his enthusiasm for Voges' appointment, highlighting their longstanding association through Western Australia cricket and the Perth Scorchers. Langer praised Voges' coaching abilities, citing his successful tenure as captain of Western Australia and his instrumental role in guiding the Perth Scorchers to multiple domestic titles.