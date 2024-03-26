Afghanistan secured a thrilling victory over India with a 2-1 scoreline in their FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier match at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati. The match was marked by intense action and a late-game twist as Sharif Mukhammad's penalty sealed the fate of the game.

The encounter began with high stakes for both teams, as they vied for a crucial win in their qualifying campaign. Indian football icon, Sunil Chhetri, showcased his skils early on, notching his 94th international goal in his milestone 150th appearance for the national team. Chhetri's goal, converted from a penalty kick awarded after Afghanistan's Haroon Amiri handled the ball in the box, ignited fervor among the home crowd.

However, Afghanistan responded with resilience, with Rahmat Akbari equalizing the scoreline in the 70th minute. The Afghan team, buoyed by their goal, continued to press forward, seeking to capitalize on their momentum.

The turning point came in the dying moments of the match when Sharif Mukhammad stepped up to take a crucial penalty for Afghanistan. With nerves of steel, Mukhammad converted the penalty, dealing a heartbreaking blow to the Indian side and spoiling Sunil Chhetri's milestone match.