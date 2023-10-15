Afghanistan made cricket history in a nail-biting contest at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, as they secured a monumental win against defending champions England in the 2023 ODI World Cup. This historic victory is the first time Afghanistan has defeated England in international cricket, marking a significant moment in their cricketing journey.

The Afghan team, led by their captain Hashmatullah Shahidi , set a challenging target of 284 runs for England. With a mix of superb batting and disciplined bowling, they were able to dominate the defending champions throughout the match.

England, on the other hand, faced a challenging task chasing down the target. Despite the presence of some of the world's best batsmen, Afghanistan's bowlers applied immense pressure and eventually bundled England out for just 215 runs in 40 overs and 3 balls.