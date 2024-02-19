M Ajay, a promising kabaddi player from VELS Institute of Science and Advanced Studies, Tamil Nadu, faced a major setback during the Khelo India University Games in Guwahati. His journey was marred by a fractured hand sustained in the opening match against Guru Kashi Punjab University at the Sarusajai Sports Complex.

Ajay, renowned for his role as the left cover defender, marked his fourth appearance at the Khelo India Games. However, beyond the sporting arena, this platform holds a profound significance for him. Following the tragic demise of his father last year, Ajay has shouldered the responsibility of supporting his family, including his mother and younger sister, with the aid of the Khelo India scholarship.

Speaking about the invaluable support he receives, Ajay expressed gratitude towards the scheme, which provides a scholarship of Rs 10,000. This financial assistance, coupled with earnings from local tournaments, has been instrumental in sustaining his family after his father's passing.

Ajay recounted the last conversation he had with his father, who, burdened by financial pressures, tragically took his own life. Despite the heartbreaking loss, Ajay's determination to excel in kabaddi remains unwavering, driven by the memory of his father's encouragement to persevere in the face of adversity.

As a second-year BBA student, Ajay regretted missing the opportunity to participate in his team's subsequent match against Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University due to his injury. Nevertheless, he remains optimistic about his team's performance in the tournament.

Ajay commended the organizers of the Khelo India University Games 2023, Ashtalakshmi, for their efforts in ensuring a seamless event. He expressed delight in experiencing the hospitality of Assam for the first time and lauded the organizers for prioritizing the welfare of the athletes.