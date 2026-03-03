After World Cup glory,  Indian women's cricket team nominated for Laureus Team of the Year Award

India’s women’s cricket team has been nominated for the 2026 Laureus World Team of the Year Award following their maiden ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup title.

Laureus Sport confirmed the nomination on March 3, marking the first time a women’s cricket side has been recognised in the team category. The nomination follows India’s title-winning campaign, highlighted by a record-breaking semi-final victory over Australia in which they completed the highest successful run chase in women’s ODI history — 339.

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side went on to defeat South Africa in the final to secure their first World Cup crown. In a statement, Laureus Sport said the team’s semi-final chase and eventual title win set them apart, adding that they are the first women’s cricket team to be nominated for the award.

India have been shortlisted alongside England’s women’s football team, Europe’s Ryder Cup team, French football club Paris Saint-Germain and Formula One team McLaren.

The achievement has added to a growing list of global recognitions for Indian sport. Previous Indian nominees in major Laureus categories include Vinesh Phogat in 2019, Neeraj Chopra in 2022 and Rishabh Pant in 2025.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India announced a cash reward of Rs 51 crore for the squad following the World Cup victory.

Winners will be selected by the Laureus World Sports Academy and announced at a ceremony at the Cibeles Palace in Madrid on April 20. Madrid will host the awards for the third consecutive year.