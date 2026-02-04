Age no bar if performance and fitness are intact: MS Dhoni on Rohit & Virat playing 2027 World Cup

MS Dhoni has thrown his weight behind Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli’s chances of playing the ODI World Cup in 2027, making it clear that age should never be a barrier as long as players continue to perform and stay fit.

Dhoni was speaking at an event, the video of which was later shared on reputed commentator and presenter Jatin Sapru’s official YouTube handle. Responding to a question on whether Rohit and Virat could still be part of India’s World Cup plans in 2027, Dhoni had a simple answer: “Why not?”

“For me, age is not a criteria. Performance and fitness are the criteria,” Dhoni said, stressing that no player should be treated differently just because of how old they are. Drawing from his own career, Dhoni recalled that nobody spoke to him about age when he made his India debut at 24, and he believes the same freedom should exist today.

Fitness, however, remains non-negotiable. Dhoni pointed out that even a 22-year-old has no place in international cricket if they are not fit enough. At the same time, he underlined the importance of experience, saying players in their 30s often bring something that youngsters simply cannot. “You don’t get a 20-year-old who is experienced,” he said, except in rare cases like Sachin Tendulkar.

In his trademark blunt style, Dhoni summed it up clearly. If players keep performing, they stay. If they don’t, or if fitness drops, they are out.

Rohit and Virat recently returned to action in the ODI series in Australia. While Kohli bounced back strongly after two early ducks, Rohit did enough to remain in the mix despite a quiet series against New Zealand. Both senior batters also turned out in the Vijay Hazare Trophy for their respective states, continuing to push their case while passing on their vast experience to India’s next generation.