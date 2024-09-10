The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has imposed a four-month ban on footballer Anwar Ali following the unjustified termination of his four-year loan agreement with the Indian Super League (ISL) club Mohun Bagan Super Giants (MBSG). Additionally, MBSG has been awarded Rs 12.90 crore in compensation as part of the resolution.

The dispute arose when Anwar Ali unilaterally ended his contract with MBSG during the off-season and signed with their arch-rivals, East Bengal. Mohun Bagan, which had secured Ali on a four-year loan from Delhi FC, contested this move, claiming it was a breach of their agreement.

In a ruling by the AIFF’s Players’ Statute Committee (PSC), Ali was handed a four-month sporting ban, while East Bengal and Delhi FC were barred from signing new players for two transfer windows. The PSC has also mandated that Anwar Ali, East Bengal, and Delhi FC collectively pay Rs 12.90 crore to Mohun Bagan as compensation.

"The judgement enforces a four-month ban on Anwar Ali, and East Bengal along with Delhi FC will face transfer window restrictions beginning January. All three involved parties are obligated to compensate Mohun Bagan ₹12.90 crore," stated the PSC.

Anwar Ali, who recently represented India in the Intercontinental Cup, was part of the team that drew against Mauritius and lost to Syria.