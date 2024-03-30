All India Football Federation (AIFF) executive committee member Deepak Sharma found himself behind bars on Saturday, as Goa police apprehended him over accusations of assaulting female football players. The arrest came in response to a formal complaint filed against Sharma, alleging physical assault and misconduct toward two female athletes affiliated with Khad FC, a team competing in the Indian Women's League. Sharma, who also owns the club, stands accused of forcibly entering their accommodation and attacking them on March 28.

Deputy Superintendent of Police in Mapusa, Sandesh Chodankar, confirmed the arrest, stating that Sharma was brought in for questioning following the complaint. Subsequently, he was detained by Mapusa police under various sections of the law, including charges related to causing harm and using force against women.

The alleged incident occurred during the women footballers' stay in Goa, where they were reportedly subjected to assault by Sharma.

"AIFF executive committee member Deepak Sharma was summoned for interrogation after an official complaint was lodged. He has been arrested by Mapusa police on charges including causing harm and using force against women," said Sandesh Chodankar.

Chodankar further detailed that Sharma, who also serves as the secretary-general of the Himachal Pradesh Football Association, will be held in custody overnight and presented before the court on Sunday, March 31.