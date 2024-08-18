The All India Football Federation (AIFF) president Kalyan Chaubey has strongly criticised the decision to move a crucial Durand Cup match from Kolkata to Shillong. The high-stakes quarter-final between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Emami East Bengal FC was originally scheduled at Kolkata's Salt Lake Stadium on Sunday, August 18.

The match, often referred to as India's iconic derby, has been relocated due to security concerns stemming from protests over an alleged rape and murder case involving a trainee doctor.

"Football is not involved in any politics. It is above all religion and caste," Chaubey told reporters outside the stadium. He expressed confidence that the match could have proceeded safely in Kolkata, stating, "I am fully confident that if you organise the match here, there will be no ruckus, no unrest on the football ground."

Chaubey accused local authorities of overreacting, suggesting that the police deployment to prevent the match was excessive. "The number of police personnel deployed here to stop this match and arrest supporters could have easily secured the event," he argued.

The AIFF president emphasised the cultural significance of the derby, insisting, "East Bengal, Mohun Bagan matches should be held here." He added that football fans share the public's desire for justice, saying, "The people of football also want the culprit to be caught as soon as possible and punished."