The All India Football Federation (AIFF) and former Indian coach Igor Stimac have reached an agreement, under which the men's national team ex-head coach will receive USD 400,000 (approximately Rs 3.36 crore) after tax as compensation for being terminated.

The football federation had sacked Stimac in June this year, terminating his contract one year before the expiration date amid the side's ouster from the second round of FIFA World Cup Qualifiers despite getting a relatively easy draw.

Following the sacking, a bitter war of words ensued between Stimac and the AIFF, with the Croat threatening to sue the federation if it didn't settle his dues within 10 days. However, the two parties have now reached an agreement.

"The AIFF top brass has approved payment of USD 400,000 as compensation to settle the issue with AIFF," a source privy to the development told PTI on Sunday.

It is quite a hefty amount for a federation that has struggled for funds in recent times and has reduced its competition budget this year. Earlier, AIFF had offered three months' salary as compensation after his sacking, but Stimac refused and went to FIFA last month claiming USD 920,000 (approximately Rs 7.72 crore) as two years' salary from the country's apex football body.

The 57-year-old Stimac, who was appointed as the head coach in 2019, was given an extension until 2026 by the AIFF. Stimac was given the condition that he would get an extension if the team made the quarterfinals of the Asian Cup -- a feat that has never been achieved.

India finished last in the group when they participated in the continental showpiece in the 2011 and 2015 editions. Manolo Marquez replaced Stimac as the new Indian men's team coach. The former India coach had earlier rejected offers from the AIFF to settle for five and then 10 months' salary.