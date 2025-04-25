Moroccan striker Alaaeddine Ajaraie netted a sensational hat-trick as NorthEast United FC thrashed Mohammedan Sporting 6-0 to seal a spot in the Kalinga Super Cup quarterfinals on Thursday.

The Indian Super League’s leading scorer struck in the 18th, 57th, and 90+2 minutes to lead a clinical performance. Jithin MS opened the scoring in just the third minute, while Nestor Albiach (42’) and Guillermo Fernandez (66’) also got on the scoresheet as NorthEast dismantled Mohammedan in a one-sided affair.

The Highlanders wasted no time asserting dominance. Jithin pounced on a defensive lapse to volley home from close range, and Ajaraie soon doubled the advantage after a sharp turn and finish from the edge of the box. Mohammedan briefly threatened through Lalremsanga, but Gurmeet Singh denied him with a smart save.

By halftime, it was 3-0, with Albiach finishing a move initiated by Jithin’s high press. The second half followed the same script. Ajaraie grabbed his second from close range after a rebound, and Guillermo added a fifth with a composed finish following a precise through ball from the Moroccan.

Ajaraie completed his hat-trick in stoppage time, calmly converting a penalty to round off a dominant showing.

In the day’s other fixture, Jamshedpur FC beat Hyderabad FC 2-0 to book their quarterfinal berth. Goals from Javier Siverio (39’) and Stephen Eze (64’) ensured a comfortable win for the Men of Steel, who now face NorthEast United in the next round. (PTI)