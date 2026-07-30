Ajinkya Rahane retires from international cricket, ends two-decade journey with Indian team

Border-Gavaskar Trophy-winning captain Ajinkya Rahane on Thursday, July 30 announced his retirement from international cricket, bringing an end to a distinguished career spanning more than two decades.

The 38-year-old batter made the announcement through a video message shared on his social media accounts, stating that the time had come to conclude his journey as an international cricketer.

"The reality of life is that everything has a beginning and everything has an end. When the time comes, we simply have to respect it and move forward. I have always relied on timing in my batting and I have always understood its importance. Today, I feel the timing is right for me to move on and announce my retirement from international cricket and all formats," Rahane said.

Rahane represented India in 85 Test matches, 90 One-Day Internationals and 20 Twenty20 Internationals. He also featured in 212 Indian Premier League matches, representing six franchises during his domestic T20 career.

Reflecting on his journey, Rahane recalled his early days as a young cricketer travelling from Dombivli to pursue his dream of playing for India. He said wearing the India cap had always been his ultimate ambition and that he had consistently placed the team ahead of personal milestones.

"I played this game with complete honesty and I have always believed that if your intent is right, the game will always take care of you. Since the time I made my debut as a first-class cricketer, Indian cricket has grown tremendously and I feel so proud to have been a part of it over the last 20 years," he said.

Although stepping away from international cricket, Rahane said his association with the sport would continue through mentoring and supporting the next generation of cricketers.

"I look forward to helping the next generation, sharing the values this sport has taught me, and giving back to the game that has given me everything," he said.

Rahane also expressed gratitude to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA), his teammates, coaches, IPL franchises, wife Radhika, family, friends and supporters for their unwavering support throughout his career.

Rahane will be remembered as one of India's dependable middle-order batters and for leading the national side to a historic Border-Gavaskar Trophy triumph in Australia, a defining chapter in Indian cricket history.