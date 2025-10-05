Ajit Agarkar face backlash as BCCI names Shubman Gill new ODI captain for Australia tour

Ro-Ko makes their return in ODI cricket; a moment fans have been eagerly waiting for to see their favorite duo. However, the Chief Selector’s decision has surprised many, as Rohit Sharma has been removed from ODI captaincy, marking the end of a successful era under his leadership.

The BCCI has named Shubman Gill as India’s new ODI captain for the upcoming three-match series against Australia, starting October 19. The announcement, made by Chief Selector Ajit Agarkar after a selection meeting in Ahmedabad on October 4, has sparked massive outrage among fans, many of whom took to social media demanding, “Remove Ajit Agarkar as Chief Selector.”

Addressing the media, Agarkar explained the reasoning behind the bold decision, revealing uncertainty over the long-term availability of senior stars.

“Both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are non-committal about the 2027 World Cup,” Agarkar said.

Explaining the need for an early transition, the chief selector added,

"It's practically impossible to have three different captains for three formats in terms of planning. You’ve got to start planning. You also play it ODIs the least. We are two years away 2027 World Cup. We don’t play as many games. It is a bit of a challenge with one-day cricket. The focus has been on the T20 World Cup. We will surely start planning for the ODI World Cup. It gives the next guy enough time."

Speaking on Rohit Sharma’s removal, Agarkar said,

"Even if India had not won the Champions Trophy, it would have been difficult. But you’ve got to look at what’s best for the team. It’s tough with one-day cricket. You want to take a call reasonably early to give the new guy enough time."

However, Rohit himself had indicated otherwise after India’s Champions Trophy 2025 triumph, insisting he was committed to leading India into the next World Cup.

"I am not going anywhere, just to make sure no rumors are spread, I am playing 2027 World Cup," Rohit had said.

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh expressed surprise over the decision, saying it was “shocking” to see Rohit removed despite his recent success.

"Gill has been given another responsibility to lead the team in ODI as well. Of course, it's going to be a new challenge for him. He hasn't done that before."

Harbhajan pointed out that under Rohit’s leadership, India clinched the T20 World Cup 2024 and Champions Trophy 2025, while also reaching the ODI World Cup final in 2023.

"Rohit obviously has been replaced as a captain by Shubman and Rohit is someone who holds a very good record in white-ball cricket. To be honest, it is a little bit shocking news for me to see Rohit not being captain but selected," Harbhajan said.

He further added that Rohit should have been given at least one more series to lead.

"I thought if at all he was going to Australia, he would have been captain again. He just won the Champions Trophy and other tournaments as well, so I think he's been one of the pillars of Indian cricket when it comes to white-ball cricket. So I think he should have given that at least this tour."

While acknowledging Gill’s potential, Harbhajan felt the change could have waited.

"If you want to think of 2027 World Cup that's still very far. Shubman can obviously wait a little bit and probably take the team forward after maybe in 6 or 8 months or a year. There is still a lot of time for that. But yeah, I'm happy for Shubman, but at the same time I'm a bit disappointed for Rohit Sharma not being the captain."

As India gears up for the Australia ODIs, the debate continues the decision has left fans speculating that since Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli’s participation in the 2027 World Cup is uncertain, this might be their last ODI series. Many feel the timing of the leadership change could mark the end of an era in Indian white-ball cricket.