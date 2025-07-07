Ind vs Eng Test: Akash Deep's thrilling 10-wicket haul fueled by sister’s cancer battle

After claiming 10 wickets in the series-levelling 336-run victory over England at Edgbaston, Birmingham on July 6, 28-year-old Bengal speedster Akash Deep revealed his sister’s battle with cancer and dedicated his match-winning performance to her.

"Every time I had the ball in my hand, her thoughts would cross my mind. This performance is dedicated to her. I want to tell her, 'Sis, we are all with you'," said the Bengal speedster whose sister is battling cancer for the past two months.

"I have not spoken about this with anyone but two months back, my sister was diagnosed with cancer. She will be very happy with my performance and this will bring some smiles back," he controlled his emotions while talking to Cheteshwar Pujara on 'Jio Hotstar'.

Speaking about the match, he was happy that the plans and the processes that he put in place worked out wonderfully during the game.

"My main aim was to hit the seam on hard lengths and let the ball move in. In case of Joe Root, my aim was to bowl from wide off the crease and get it to shape away.

"In case of Harry Brook, I knew that he is committed on the backfoot and wanted to hit the seam hard and on fuller length, getting it to move in," he explained the planning behind his wicket-taking deliveries.

A believer of living in the moment, Akash would like to savour his match-winning performance and not think about playing at the iconic Lord's cricket ground where the next Test will be held from July 10-14.

"I haven't thought about my game-plan for Lord's. But it won't be very different from what it has been here. There would be days when it would work and there would be days, it won't work.

"Our job is to stick to our strengths and believe in our processes," he said.