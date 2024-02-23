In a heartwarming moment at the JSCA Stadium in Ranchi during the ongoing India vs England fourth Test match, debutant Akash Deep left spectators teary-eyed as he touched his mother's feet seeking blessings after receiving his Test cap. The 27-year-old right-arm pacer, representing India for the first time, was handed over the prestigious cap by none other than the legendary Rahul Dravid, the head coach of the Indian team, just moments before the toss on Friday.

Replacing the rested Jasprit Bumrah in the playing XI, Akash Deep became India's 313th Test cricketer, an achievement that sparked emotions not just within the Indian team but also among his family members present at the stadium. As he embraced captain Rohit Sharma and received congratulatory pats from fellow teammates, Akash Deep made a beeline for his family, mirroring the emotional scene witnessed during Sarfaraz Khan's debut in the previous Test.

With tears of joy streaming down his cheeks, Akash Deep bowed down to touch his mother's feet, a traditional gesture of respect and seeking blessings in Indian culture, before enveloping her in a warm embrace. His family members, overwhelmed with pride and emotion, expressed gratitude to the almighty for this significant moment in their lives, capturing it forever in photographs.

Akash Deep joins the ranks of debutants in this series, following Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, and Dhurv Jurel, as the fourth Indian cricketer to receive his Test cap. His selection over his Bengal teammate Mukesh Kumar reflects the confidence the management has in his abilities, particularly after his impressive performance in the India A vs England Lions series, where he scalped 12 wickets.

Born in Dehri, Bihar, Akash Deep boasts a commendable first-class record with an average of 23.58 in 30 matches, having claimed 103 wickets. His talent and potential were lauded by Graeme Swann, a former England cricketer turned broadcaster, who emphasized Akash Deep's ability to consistently hit the top of off stump. Moreover, his presence in the Royal Challengers Bangalore squad in the IPL adds to his experience at the top level.

In the lead-up to his Test debut, Akash Deep's dedication and hard work were evident during practice sessions, where he bowled relentlessly and honed his batting skills. Vikram Rathour, the batting coach of the Indian team, commended Akash Deep's abilities, highlighting his prowess with the ball and his impressive domestic cricket record.