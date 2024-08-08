Indian wrestler Aman Sehrawat has booked his place in the semifinals of the 57kg freestyle wrestling event at the Olympics. Sehrawat decimated his opponents, first defeating Albania's Zelimkhan Abakarov and then Macedonia's wrestler in the previous round.

Sehrawat's win has reignited India's hopes for a medal in wrestling, especially after the heartbreak experienced by Vinesh Phogat on Wednesday.

The 21-year-old Indian wrestler, initially cautious, quickly shifted gears with a brilliant single-leg takedown. He demonstrated aggressive wrestling throughout, trapping Abakarov in a single-leg takedown and rolling him over three times. The match ended with Sehrawat leading 11-0, earning him a victory by technical superiority.

Sehrawat's next challenge will be against the top-seed Rei Higuchi of Japan, who won the silver medal at the Rio Olympics in 2016.

The semifinal clash between Aman Sehrawat and Rei Higuchi is scheduled to take place at 9:45 pm IST.