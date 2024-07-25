Union Home Minister Amit Shah congratulated Beijing Olympics gold medalist Abhinav Bindra on July 25 for being awarded the Olympic Order by the International Olympic Committee (IOC). This prestigious award, established in 1975, recognises distinguished contributions to the Olympic Movement. Bindra will receive the honour during the 142nd IOC session in Paris on August 10.

Abhinav Bindra, 41, made history as India's first-ever individual gold medalist at the 2008 Beijing Olympics in the 10 m air rifle event. Since 2018, he has also been a member of the IOC's Athlete Commission.

Amit Shah praised Bindra on his official X account, highlighting his exemplary achievements and ongoing mentorship for athletes.

Kudos to @Abhinav_Bindra for being awarded the Olympic Order. A sportsman with exemplary feats, Abhinav Bindra continues to inspire athletes with his enlightening mentorship. All my best wishes are with him. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) July 25, 2024

IOC President Thomas Bach informed Bindra of the honour through a letter, expressing the Executive Board's decision to award him the Olympic Order for his outstanding contributions to the Olympic Movement. The award ceremony is set for August 10 in Paris.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated Bindra, stating on X, "It makes every Indian proud that Abhinav Bindra has been awarded the Olympic Order. Congratulations to him. Be it as an athlete or a mentor to upcoming sportspersons, he has made noteworthy contributions to sports and the Olympic Movement."