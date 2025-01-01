Maharashtra's Ananya Naidu secured the women's 10m air rifle title at the 67th National Shooting Championship Competitions (NSCC), edging out Meghana Sajjanar of the Railways by just 0.2 points.

Naidu, who scored 252.5 in the finals at the MP State Academy (MPSA) shooting range, clinched her first senior national title. Sajjanar settled for the silver with a score of 252.3, while R. Narmada Nithin of Tamil Nadu bagged the bronze with a score of 231.3.

Naidu held the lead from the first five-shot series, where she gained a 1.4-point advantage and never relinquished it. In the final two shots of the 24-shot event, both Naidu and Sajjanar scored 20.6 points each, delivering an exciting conclusion that captivated both in-person and online audiences.

The qualification round saw Naidu in 8th place, while Arya Rajesh Borse of Maharashtra topped the standings with 633.3 points. Narmada Nithin, who maintained a strong performance throughout, qualified second with 632.9 points and remained consistent in the finals.

Naidu's victory is particularly remarkable given her qualification rank. From the bottom of the standings, she fought her way to the top, showcasing resilience and skill.

In the junior women’s 10m air rifle event, Gautami Bhanot of Maharashtra took the gold with a score of 251.5. After a tie with Mayuri Laxman Pawar at 168.0 points, Bhanot shot a higher total in the final two rounds to secure the win. Pawar took silver, while Haryana's Disha Dhankar claimed the bronze with 229.9 points.