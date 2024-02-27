The Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) has launched an investigation into allegations of abusive behavior leveled against senior batter Hanuma Vihari by fellow players and officials. This development marks a new chapter in the ongoing dispute between Vihari and the state cricket body, which has been marred by disagreements over team management and captaincy decisions.

The controversy escalated following Andhra's defeat in the Ranji Trophy, with Vihari publicly declaring his intention to sever ties with the team, citing mistreatment by the ACA. Vihari's grievances included claims of being pressured to relinquish his captaincy at the beginning of the season and allegations of abusive behavior towards a reserve teammate, whom he accused of seeking preferential treatment due to political connections.

In response to Vihari's allegations, the ACA revealed that they had received a formal complaint from a junior player regarding Vihari's conduct during a match against Bengal. According to the ACA's statement, Vihari was accused of verbally abusing a specific player in front of the entire team, prompting the filing of an official complaint.

Addressing the captaincy issue, the ACA clarified that Vihari's status as a potential prospect for the Indian team influenced the decision to appoint a new captain, Ricky Bhui, following the first Ranji Trophy game of the season. The ACA emphasized that Vihari had initially expressed approval of the decision.

Furthermore, the ACA claimed to have received multiple complaints from players, support staff, and administrators regarding Vihari's abrasive language and demeanor. The association also accused Vihari of frequently requesting a No Objection Certificate to facilitate transfers to other state teams, only to retract his decision shortly afterward.

In light of these allegations, the ACA announced its commitment to conducting a thorough investigation into all concerns raised against Vihari. The outcome of the probe is awaited with keen interest as the controversy continues to cast a shadow over Andhra cricket.