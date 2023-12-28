Former Indian cricketer Ambati Thirupathi Rayudu officially joined the YSR Congress Party on December 28 making the announcement in the esteemed presence of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Rayudu, a seasoned right-handed middle-order batsman known for his versatility on the field, played a total of 61 limited-overs matches for the India national cricket team between 2013 and 2019. His cricketing journey included stints with Hyderabad in domestic cricket, the Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL), and most recently, the Texas Super Kings in Major League Cricket.

The cricketer's career was marked by highs and lows, starting with his first-class debut for Hyderabad in 2002 at the age of 16. Rayudu's talent quickly earned him a spot in the India A team by the following year. His leadership skills were evident when he captained the India Under-19 team at the 2004 ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, positioning him as a promising candidate for the senior team.

However, disputes with fellow players and state associations, coupled with his involvement in the "rebel" Indian Cricket League, saw Rayudu facing a period of exclusion from the national team. Despite the setbacks, he returned to domestic cricket in 2009 after accepting the BCCI's amnesty offer, delivering strong performances for Baroda and Mumbai Indians in the IPL.

Rayudu's breakthrough came in 2012 when he was named in the Indian squad for the first time, eventually making his international debut in July 2013 against Zimbabwe. His journey reached a pinnacle when he represented India in the 2019 ICC World Cup. However, after being dropped from the squad, Rayudu declined an offer from the Iceland cricket board, choosing instead to retire from all forms of international cricket in July 2019.

In a recent development, Rayudu announced his retirement from the IPL on May 28, 2023, and followed it up with a retirement from all forms of Indian cricket on May 29, 2023. Notably, in June 2023, he surprised fans by joining the roster of the Texas Super Kings in the inaugural season of Major League Cricket, marking his debut in a franchise league outside of India.