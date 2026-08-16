APL: Tezpur Titans pull off stunning chase after Guwahati Royals post 200

Tezpur Titans pulled off a sensational two wicket victory over Guwahati Royals in a high scoring thriller at the ACA Stadium in Guwahati on Saturday, chasing down 201 with just two balls to spare in Match 30 of the Assam Premier League 2026.

The Titans looked in control for much of the chase before the game descended into a tense final over battle. Dibash Hazarika set the foundation with a blistering 73 off 42 balls, smashing six fours and six sixes, while Roshan Topno added a crucial 39 off 24.

But with wickets falling regularly and the required rate climbing, it was skipper Ayushman Malakar who took responsibility. The Titans captain smashed 41 off just 18 deliveries, including four sixes, to keep his side alive in a rapidly tightening contest.

Malakar’s departure threatened to swing the game back in Guwahati’s favour after a double blow in the same over also saw Abhinav Choudhury dismissed. With the Titans still needing runs, Prachurya Kataki held his nerve, scoring an unbeaten seven off two balls to take his side over the line.

Tezpur Titans eventually finished on 203/8 in 19.4 overs, completing one of the most dramatic chases of the APL 2026 season.

Earlier, Guwahati Royals posted a formidable 200/4 after being asked to bat. Sanjay Kumar Singh anchored the innings with an unbeaten 81 off 57 balls, striking four fours and six sixes.

Gunjan Jyoti Deka added 41 off 27 before being run out, while Nibir Deka contributed a quick 22 off 13. The Royals then exploded at the death through Nipan Deka, who smashed an unbeaten 43 off just 10 balls, including a staggering 35 runs in the final over.

Despite the Royals’ imposing total and Bastab Roy’s three wicket haul, Tezpur Titans kept their composure when it mattered most and completed a remarkable two wicket victory.