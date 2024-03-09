To elevate the standards of archery judging and foster international participation, the inaugural ceremony of a seminar cum workshop was graced by dignitaries in Sikkim. President of the Sikkim Archery Association (SAA) and Minister of Health, KN Lepcha, adorned the event as the Chief Guest alongside prominent figures from the Archery Association of India (AAI) and other distinguished guests.

The seminar attended by key personalities including Chairman of the Judges Committee at AAI, Treasurer of AAI, International Judge Dr. Joris Paul, Vice President of the International Archery Association (IAA) and General Secretary of SAA, Dr. KB Gurung, as well as other eminent figures aimed to update and enhance the skills of judges particularly from the northeastern region of India. Deliberations focused on minor technicalities and other essential aspects crucial for effective judging in national and international competitions.

President KN Lepcha expressed his optimism about the seminar's potential to provide exposure to Sikkim judges enabling them to participate and excel at both national and international levels. He stated the importance of leveraging the expertise of seasoned judges like Dr. Joris Paul to enhance the capabilities of local judges.

Treasurer of AAI and International Judge, Dr. Joris Paul, highlighted the significance of such seminars in strengthening the technical prowess of Indian judges given the country's prominent position in the global archery arena. He stated the support of organizations like OGC in sponsoring such events which play a crucial role in developing and nurturing the talents of Indian judges.

Dr. Paul also spoke on the impressive achievements of Indian archers on the international stage, expressing confidence in the team's potential to secure medals at upcoming events, including the Olympics. He provided insights into the ongoing selection trials for the Olympics indicating the rigorous process underway to ensure the best representation for India in the prestigious sporting event.