The Indian men's compound team won gold at the Archery World Cup 2022 stage 2 in Gwangju on Saturday, defeating France.

The Indian trio of Abhishek Verma, Rajat Chauhan, and Aman Saini won the gold medal in the compound men's team final, defeating the French trio of Quentin Baraer, Jean Philippe Boulch, and Adrien Gontier 232-230. This was the Indian trio’s second straight World Cup gold after clinching the top spot in Stage 1 in Antalya, Turkey. Interestingly, France were on the losing side then as well.

Abhishek Verma and Avneet Kaur won bronze in the compound mixed team event. In the third-place play-off, the Indian duo defeated Turkey's Emircan Haney and Ayse Suzer 156-155.

Mike Schloesser of the Netherlands defeated Mohan Ramswaroop Bhardwaj of India in the individual men's compound final. Mister Perfect won 149-141 by shooting his first arrow out of the centre.

With the three medals on Saturday, India now has five medals from the second stage of the Archery World Cup 2022 in Gwangju.

Earlier, the women’s compound team comprising of Avneet Kaur, Muskan Kirar and Priya Gurjar and the women’s recurve team of Ridhi, Komalika Bari and Ankita Bhakat had won a bronze each, according to report.