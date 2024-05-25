The Indian women's compound archery team clinched their third consecutive gold medal at the Archery World Cup, outclassing Turkey in a thrilling showdown. Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Parneet Kaur, and Aditi Swami exhibited exceptional skill and precision, securing victory over Turkey's Hazal Burun, Ayse Bera Suzer, and Begum Yuva with a decisive score of 232-226.

From the onset, the world number one Indian team asserted their superiority, leaving no room for doubt as they maintained a commanding lead throughout the match. With flawless execution and strategic prowess, they sealed their triumph without conceding a single set, ultimately claiming the gold with an impressive six-point margin.

For Jyothi, Parneet, and reigning world champion Aditi, this remarkable achievement marked a hat-trick of World Cup gold medals, solidifying their status as formidable contenders on the global stage. Having previously triumphed in the season-opening Stage 1 in Shanghai and concluding last year with a gold in Paris, the trio has showcased unparalleled consistency and excellence in their performance.

As India celebrates this historic win, the spotlight now shifts to the compound mixed team final, where Jyothi and Priyansh will aim to secure another gold for their nation as they face off against the USA later in the day.

The victory of the Indian women's compound team adds to the nation's burgeoning success in archery, following the historic triumph of the Indian men's recurve team over reigning champions South Korea. In a stunning upset, the trio of Dhiraj Bommadevara, Tarundeep Rai, and Pravin Jadhav secured a historic gold medal, marking India's first victory over South Korea in a World Cup final in 14 years.

Displaying remarkable composure and skill, the Indian men's recurve team delivered a flawless performance, clinching victory without dropping a set against their formidable opponents. This monumental win not only bolsters India's prospects for the upcoming Paris Olympics but also underscores the nation's growing prowess in archery on the world stage.