Argentina beat Switzerland in extra time to set up World Cup semi-final against England

Defending champions Argentina booked their place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-finals after a hard-fought 3-1 extra-time victory over Switzerland on Saturday (local time), setting up a blockbuster last-four clash against England.

Having edged past Egypt in the Round of 16, Lionel Scaloni's side overcame another stern challenge to move within two victories of retaining the World Cup title, a feat last achieved by Brazil in 1962.

Argentina took the lead in the 10th minute when Alexis Mac Allister nodded home Lionel Messi's corner beyond Gregor Kobel. The South Americans dominated much of the first half, while Switzerland struggled to threaten, with Djibril Sow's long-range effort comfortably saved by Emiliano Martinez.

Switzerland improved after the restart and began putting pressure on the Argentine defence. Dan Ndoye was denied by a crucial block from Lisandro Martinez before Emiliano Martinez produced two excellent saves to keep out Breel Embolo and Granit Xhaka.

The equaliser arrived in the 67th minute as Ndoye combined with Ricardo Rodriguez before finishing calmly past Martinez to level the scores.

Switzerland's hopes suffered a major setback five minutes later when Embolo was sent off after receiving a second yellow card for simulation, forcing Murat Yakin's side to play the remainder of the match with 10 men.

Argentina pressed for a winner in normal time, with Messi narrowly missing the target and Lautaro Martinez forcing Kobel into an impressive save, but Switzerland held on to take the contest into extra time.

The breakthrough finally came in the 112th minute when Julian Alvarez cut inside from the left and unleashed a stunning strike from around 25 yards into the top corner, leaving Kobel with no chance.

Switzerland pushed forward in search of another equaliser, but Argentina sealed the result late on as Lautaro Martinez reacted quickest to score from the rebound after Kobel had made the initial save.

The victory sends Argentina into the semi-finals, where they will face England as Messi and his teammates continue their bid to successfully defend the World Cup.

Thousands of football fans also gathered at New York City's Rockefeller Centre to watch Argentina's knockout match, celebrating as the reigning champions secured their place in the final four.