Argentina secured their 16th Copa America title with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Colombia at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium. The defending champions ended Colombia's impressive 28-match unbeaten streak, thanks to a late goal from substitute Lautaro Martinez.

The match remained goalless for most of its duration, with both teams creating chances but failing to capitalise. Colombia came close in the first half, with Luis Diaz and James Rodriguez testing Argentina's defence. Jefferson Lerma's long-range effort forced a fingertip save from Argentina's goalkeeper Martinez.

A significant moment came in the second half when Lionel Messi, who had sustained a knock earlier in the game, was substituted. The Argentinian captain left the field in tears, visibly emotional as he watched the remainder of the match from the sidelines.

The deadlock was finally broken in extra time. Giovani Lo Celso, who came on as a substitute, provided a clever flick to Lautaro Martinez. The Inter Milan striker made no mistake, finding the far corner to secure the win for Argentina.

Argentina had a goal disallowed earlier when Nico Gonzalez's sliding finish was ruled offside. Colombia's late appeal for a penalty was denied after a VAR review, confirming Argentina's victory.

This win marks Argentina's second consecutive Copa America triumph, adding another trophy to Messi's illustrious career, even though he wasn't on the field for the decisive moment.