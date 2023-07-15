Argentina World Cup winner Lionel Messi narrowly escaped a crash in Miami after his car jumped a red light and ran into moving traffic.

The video has gone viral on social media where it can be seen that the 36-year-old appeared to run a red light while driving in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on July 14.

Despite Messi's vehicle being escorted by Fort Lauderdale police it went into an intersection. However, the other car drivers were alert and slowed down to avoid a horror accident.

It is yet to be ascertained whether Argentina's captain was driving the car himself.

Messi, who is in the United States presently, has become more familiar with the Miami area, and it's likely that in the future, he and his group will pay closer attention to the traffic signals.

Messi was spotted on Thursday with his kids at a Publix in South Beach with a variety of items in the cart.

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