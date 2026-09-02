Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez joins Manchester City on deal until 2031

Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez has joined Manchester City on a contract running until 2031, the Premier League club announced on September 1, bringing the 25-year-old’s three-year spell with Chelsea to an end.

Fernandez moves to City after establishing himself as one of the Premier League’s leading midfielders during his time at Chelsea from 2023 to 2026. He helped the London club win the UEFA Conference League and the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.

The midfielder began his senior career in Argentina with Defensa y Justicia before moving to River Plate, where he won four major trophies. He then spent the 2022-23 season at Benfica, helping the Portuguese side win the Primeira Liga.

Fernandez has also enjoyed a successful international career with Argentina. He was part of the team that won the 2022 FIFA World Cup and the 2024 Copa America. He most recently featured in Argentina’s run to the 2026 World Cup final, where they finished runners-up after losing to Spain.

Speaking after completing his move, Fernandez said he was eager to contribute to City’s pursuit of more silverware.

"Manchester City are the most successful club in England in recent times," Fernandez said in a statement released by the club. "I could not be happier to be here, and I am ready for the challenge of helping City continue winning trophies."

He added that he was looking forward to learning from his new teammates and continuing to develop his game.

"I pride myself on continually improving my game. Anyone who has worked with me will know how hard I train every single day and how much I put into matches. I give absolutely everything, and I can promise Manchester City that will continue now I am here."

City director of football Hugo Viana said Fernandez’s versatility and experience made him a strong addition to the squad.

"Enzo fits the bill. He is a complete midfielder: technically gifted, hardworking, tenacious and a goalscorer," Viana said.

Viana also highlighted Fernandez’s experience on the biggest stage, noting that he has played in two World Cup finals and won major trophies in several countries at the age of 25.

"We are delighted to bring him here and feel very strongly he will improve our team," he said.