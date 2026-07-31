Argentina moves to deport foreigners accused of spreading hate amid World Cup backlash

Argentina's government, led by President Javier Milei, has introduced a decree that would allow authorities to deport foreign nationals accused of spreading hatred or inciting violence against the country or its citizens.

According to French broadcaster RMC, the decree targets foreigners who disseminate spoken or written messages that promote hatred or encourage violence against Argentina or Argentine citizens based on their nationality. The measure, however, still requires parliamentary scrutiny before it can take full effect.

The move comes as Argentina faces intense international scrutiny following its runners-up finish at the recently concluded FIFA World Cup. The conduct of players Leandro Paredes and Nahuel Molina during the final against Spain, which involved physical confrontations with opposition players, has drawn criticism. FIFA has since opened disciplinary proceedings against both footballers as well as assistant coach Roberto Ayala.

The Argentine Football Association (AFA) is also facing investigations over allegations of racial abuse. Separately, the national team has been criticised for displaying political messaging during the tournament. After defeating England in the semi-final, players unfurled a banner reading "Las Malvinas son Argentinas" ("The Malvinas Islands are Argentinian"), referring to the Falkland Islands, a British Overseas Territory claimed by Argentina as the Islas Malvinas.

Explaining the decree, the government cited what it described as "recent displays of hostility against the Republic of Argentina and Argentines", although it did not identify any specific incidents.

Milei has recently alleged that Argentina has been subjected to an "anti-Argentine campaign" following the World Cup. During diplomatic tensions with Brazil, he also accused the Brazilian and Mexican governments, along with the US Democratic Party, of backing a campaign against Argentina, though he did not provide evidence to support the claims.

"Whoever attacks the Republic of Argentina is not welcome in our country," Milei was quoted as saying by Goal.com.

The decree states that its provisions do not apply to ideological differences or political, academic and civil criticism, noting that such freedoms are protected under Argentina's Constitution.

Issued as a decree of necessity and urgency, the measure will now undergo review by a parliamentary committee before being debated in both the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate. It will remain in force unless both chambers vote to reject it.