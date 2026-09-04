Argentina to honour Lionel Messi with 10th-minute tribute across football matches

Argentina’s football matches will stop for one minute this weekend as the country pays tribute to Lionel Messi following his decision to retire from international football.

The Argentine Football Association (AFA) has directed matches across all men’s and women’s divisions and disciplines to be halted in the 10th minute of the first half for a 60-second round of applause. Stadiums with screens have also been asked to show an AFA institutional video before kick-off.

The choice of the 10th minute is a reference to Messi’s iconic No. 10 shirt, which he has worn throughout most of his Argentina career.

Messi announced his retirement from international football on Monday, ending a senior career with Argentina that began in 2005. He leaves as the country’s most-capped player and leading scorer, having helped Argentina win three major international titles.

His international career included a long period without a major trophy. Messi lost the 2014 World Cup final to Germany and the 2016 Copa America final to Chile before finally lifting the Copa America in 2021, ending Argentina’s 28-year wait for a major international title.

He then captained Argentina to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Messi scored twice against France in the final and converted his penalty during the shoot-out as Argentina won 4-2 after a 3-3 draw following extra time.

Argentina retained the Copa America title in 2024, adding another major honour to Messi’s international record.

His World Cup career stretched across six editions, from 2006 to 2026. At the 2026 tournament, he scored eight goals and provided four assists, including his first World Cup hat-trick against Algeria.

The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner will continue playing at club level with Inter Miami in Major League Soccer after bringing his Argentina career to an end.