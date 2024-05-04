10 athletes from Arunachal Pradesh have been selected by the Ju-Jitsu Association of India, who will be representing the country in the 8th Asian Ju-Jitsu Championship-2024 in Abu Dhabi, UAE, from May 1 to 8.

Taking to X, Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu wrote, "Wishing 'Jeet' to Ju-Jitsu team! Moment of pride for us as 10 athletes from Arunachal Pradesh, selected by the Ju-Jitsu Association of India, will be representing the country in the 8th Asian Ju-Jitsu Championship-2024 in Abu Dhabi, UAE, from May 1 to 8. Focus on the game and give your best!

International delegations for the eighth Jiu-Jitsu Asian Championships have started arriving in Abu Dhabi, marking the commencement of the event set to kick off on Friday. The championships are being held under the patronage of Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council.

The event is expected to host over 1,500 male and female competitors from more than 30 countries at the Mubadala Arena from May 3-8.

Vice Chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, Mohamed Salem Al Dhaheri, confirmed that all preparations for the event are complete and all facilities are ready, including hotels, training centres, transportation services, the competition arena, and a team of professional volunteers.

Abdullah Al Zaabi, Head of the Events and Activities Section at the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, reiterated that all technical and logistical arrangements have been finalised, with subcommittees working diligently to ensure the event's success. Al Zaabi confirmed that all venues are ready and schedules have been finalised, extending wishes for a successful stay and competition to all delegations.

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