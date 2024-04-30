Arunachal Pradesh athletes have made their state proud at the National Badminton Championship in Panipat, Haryana.

Toko Takum clinched gold in the Under-30 men's category. In other achievements, Likha Deechum brought honour by securing both gold and silver medals at the same tournament under 14 and under 17 girls' categories.

Their victories have brought immense joy and pride to their state and country.

Taking to his X handle, Arunachal CM wrote, "Big congratulations to Toko Takum for seizing the Gold in the Under-30 men's category at the National Badminton Championship in Haryana! Here's to a bright future filled with even more stellar accomplishments in your inspiring sporting journey. Congratulations to Likha Deechum for securing gold & silver at the national badminton tournament in Haryana! Her achievement reflects pure talent & relentless dedication, igniting inspiration across the nation. Here's to her ongoing success & countless triumphs ahead!"



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Meanwhile, seven Indian badminton players, including PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy, and Lakshya Sen, have secured qualification for the upcoming Paris Olympics. The confirmation of their qualification was announced by Sai Media on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

The recent qualifiers, HS Prannoy and Lakshya Sen, have earned their spots in the men's singles category, while PV Sindhu has secured her place in the women's singles category. PV Sindhu, a two-time Olympic medalist, previously clinched silver at the 2016 Rio Olympics and bronze at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty had earlier secured qualification in the men's doubles category, bolstering India's representation in the sport. Currently ranked third in the world rankings, their inclusion adds depth to India's chances of success in the doubles event.