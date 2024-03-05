Indian Wushu athletes Abhijit Buragohain and H Bhumika Devi have clinched gold medals for the nation at the prestigious Moscow Stars Wushu Championship-2024 held in the Russian capital.

Representing the Sports Authority of India (SAI), National Centre of Excellence (NCoE) in Itanagar, the dynamic duo showcased their prowess on the international stage, marking a historic moment for Indian Wushu.

The weeklong championship, which commenced on February 28th, witnessed fierce competition from talented athletes worldwide, culminating in a triumphant finale on March 5th.

Abhijit Buragohain emerged victorious in the U-60 kg junior category (Sanda event), overcoming formidable opponents with his remarkable skill and strategy. His journey to gold saw him triumph over a competitor from Dagestan, displaying resilience and finesse throughout the tournament.

Meanwhile, H Bhumika Devi soared to victory in the U-52 kg junior category (Sanda event), etching her name in the annals of Indian Wushu history. Her stellar performance saw her outshine opponents from various nations, including a formidable adversary from the host country, Russia.

For both Buragohain and Devi, this marked their debut on the international stage, yet their remarkable achievements reflect years of dedication, training, and perseverance.