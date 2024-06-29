Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu praised India's young opener Shafali Verma, who delivered a phenomenal performance, scoring a record-breaking double century on the opening day of the one-off Test against South Africa, leading India to their highest-ever single-day total on June 28.

Verma's impressive 205 off just 194 balls, coupled with Smriti Mandhana's 149, propelled India to a commanding 525 for 4.

Taking to X on June 29, Khandu said, "An incredible performance by Shafali Verma ~ fastest double-century in women's Test cricket history during one-off match against South Africa. Heartiest congratulations and the best wishes for the future efforts."

This exceptional feat included a formidable 292-run partnership between Verma and Mandhana, setting a new benchmark in women's Test cricket.

The day belonged to Shafali as she scored with ease, making the Chepauk crowd erupt in joy while leaving the Porteas bowlers clueless about their line and length.

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ABOUT SHAFALI VERMA

Popularly known as Shifu, 19-year-old Shafali Verma is one of the most powerful batters in world cricket today. Born in Haryana, she dressed as a boy when she was young to play cricket because there were no academies for girls in Rohtak.

Shafali gained attention with strong performances in the Women’s T20 Challenge 2019 in Jaipur.

Later that year, she became the youngest player to debut for India at just 15. She soon won the Player of the Series award in a T20I series in the West Indies, where she also became the youngest Indian to score a half-century in international cricket.

At the 2020 T20 World Cup, she was India’s top batter as the team finished as runners-up. She then became a regular member of the Indian team and holds the record as the youngest female cricketer to score 1,000 T20I runs. She also reached the No. 1 spot in the ICC T20I batters rankings.

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Her international success led to contracts with the Birmingham Phoenix in The Hundred and the Sydney Sixers in the Women’s Big Bash League. In 2021, she made her Test debut against England and was named Player of the Match for scoring 159 runs in two innings, including a 96-run knock.

Shafali helped India win a silver medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games and the Asia Cup in Bangladesh. In early 2023, she led the Indian U19 team to a World Cup victory in South Africa, marking the first ICC trophy for the national women’s team. Now, she joins the Delhi Capitals for the inaugural Women’s Premier League.