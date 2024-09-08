Govt. Secondary School, Arunachal Pradesh, staged a thrilling comeback to defeat Lord Krishna SSS, Haryana, 4-3 in the quarterfinals of the 63rd Subroto Cup Junior Boys International Football Tournament on Saturday.

Trailing 1-3 at halftime, the Arunachal Pradesh team mounted a dramatic recovery. Byabang emerged as the star player, netting a hat-trick that brought his team back into contention. Tage added the decisive goal, securing the win for Govt. Secondary School.

Haryana SSS had taken an early lead with goals from Yaman, Sonu, and Sameer, but their advantage was overturned in a high-paced second half.