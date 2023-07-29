Slamming China for issuing stapled to three players from the state, the Arunachal Olympic Association (AOA) on July 29, said that this discriminatory act is an insult to the whole nation.

It is worth mentioning that eight players and four officials were to leave for China on Wednesday night for the World University Games which began on July 28 but they were stopped by the government after three female players from Arunachal Pradesh were issued ‘stapled visas’ by the Chinese embassy.

The three players -- Nyeman Wangsu, Onilu Tega, and Mepung Lamgu -- were being held back while the players from other sports left the country.

“Issuing of staple visa to our three promising Wushu athletes has not only discriminatory act from the part of Chinese but also an insult to the whole nation,” AOA Secretary General Bamang Tago said in a statement.

He further said that China has now become an important location for international sports events and will continue to host more in the future, adding, ''In such a scenario, sportspersons from Arunachal Pradesh will be deprived in days to come for no fault of their.''

“AOA will lead the movement and we will seek intervention from all stakeholders for justice and the right of Arunachalee sportspersons to participate in international sporting events,” Tago added.

In a protest against China over stapled visas row, India withdrew its entire wushu team from the World University Games, which starts at Chengdu in China on July 28.

“They did not give any reason and claimed they were merely acting on the government’s instructions,” said Coach Singh while speaking to the media.

Earlier, India had slammed China after it issued stapled visas to three wushu players from Arunachal Pradesh, who were to participate in the World University Games commencing on July 28.

Miffed over this action, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that India has already lodged its ''strongest protest'' with the Chinese side on the matter.

Bagchi further said that the government has come to know that stapled visas were issued to some Indian citizens who were to represent the country at an international sporting event in China.

"This is unacceptable and we have lodged our strong protest with the Chinese side reiterating our consistent position on the matter and India reserves the right to suitably respond to such actions," Bagchi said while briefing media.