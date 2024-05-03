Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu took to the microblogging platform X on May 3 to extend congratulations to Pakjar Taipodia. Her recent double appointment as Treasurer of the Indian Arm Wrestling Federation and President of the North East Arm Wrestling Federation has garnered widespread recognition for her exemplary dedication and leadership in the sporting domain.

Earlier on May 28, 2023, history was made as a 45-member strong Arunachal Pradesh team showcased their prowess at the 45th National Arm Wrestling Championship, held at the Sher-e-Kashmir Indoor Stadium (SKIS) in Srinagar, Jammu & Kashmir. The team emerged triumphant, clinching an impressive tally of 32 medals, including 5 gold, 9 silver, and 18 bronze.

Among the shining stars of the Arunachal Pradesh contingent were Pakjar Taipodia, Sang Bodung, Katu Yomcha, and Ibi Lollen, who secured gold medals in their respective categories. Taipodia's stellar performance earned her two gold medals and one silver in the Masters and Grand Masters 80 kg category, showcasing her exceptional skill and dedication to the sport.

Sang Bodung, another standout athlete, demonstrated remarkable talent by securing gold, silver, and bronze medals in the 60 kg youth boys’ category, further highlighting the depth of talent within the Arunachal Pradesh team.

The silver medalists included Gejom Padu, Tuge Ame, Laiphu Joham, Toluk Bagra, Kiyir Riba, Yiter Basar Riddi, and Jumbom Lollen Ngomdir, each contributing to the team's impressive medal haul with their outstanding performances in their respective weight categories.