The semi-final matches of the Assam Rifles Sentinels Cup (Women) 2024, a football tournament in Northeast India, were held on July 8 at Lokra, Sonitpur District, Assam. The tournament saw two decisive victories that set the stage for an exciting final.

In the first match, Assam Rifles dominated Nagaland with a convincing 4-0 win. The team's strong performance demonstrated their skill and determination, securing their place in the final.

The second semi-final proved equally intense, with Arunachal Pradesh overcoming Assam in a 3-0 victory. This upset eliminated the home team from the competition and propelled Arunachal Pradesh to the final round.

These results have set up a showdown between Assam Rifles and Arunachal Pradesh for the championship title. The final match is scheduled for July 12 and will take place at Laitkor, Shillong, Meghalaya.

Football enthusiasts across the Northeast are eagerly anticipating this clash, which promises to be a thrilling conclusion to the tournament.