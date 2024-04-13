In a bid to discover and nurture budding archery talents, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) is set to organize a selection trial at the Sangey Lhaden Sports Complex, Chimpu, on April 16 and 17. The trial aims to induct promising archers into the prestigious National Centre of Excellence (NCoE) located in Itanagar.

Archers from across the region who have showcased their skills in district-level competitions or have represented their states or the nation in championships within the last two years are eligible to participate in this trial. The age criterion for applicants is set at 14 years and above as of January 1, 2024.

To be considered for selection, interested candidates must present several documents, including original age proof certificates (such as school certificates, Aadhaar card, PAN card, or birth certificate) along with photocopies, a medical fitness certificate obtained from a government hospital, sports achievement certificates with photocopies and four passport-size photographs.