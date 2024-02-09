The 77th edition of the National Football Championship for the Santosh Trophy gears up for its final rounds, slated to take place in of Itanagar. The All India Football Federation (AIFF) made the official announcement on January 14.

Scheduled to kick off on February 21 and culminate on March 9, the tournament promises an electrifying display of talent and fierce competition among the twelve participating teams. Divided into two groups of six teams each, the draw, which took place in November, has set the stage for intense clashes as teams vie for supremacy in one of the most prestigious tournaments in Indian football.

The journey to the final rounds has been nothing short of captivating, with the Group Stage witnessing intense battles across various states. Hosted by six member associations including the likes of the Goa Football Association, Punjab Football Association, and Uttar Pradesh Football Sangh, the Group Stage showcased the prowess of teams from different regions, highlighting the rich diversity of football talent in the country.

Arunachal Pradesh, bestowed with the honor of hosting the Final Rounds, has been exempted from the Group Stage, allowing the state to focus on preparing for the pinnacle of the tournament. With teams from Kerala, Goa, Punjab, Haryana, Manipur, Tamil Nadu and more set to grace the footballing extravaganza.