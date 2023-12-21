The 2nd Edition of the State Level Mukhya Mantri Champion (U-17 Boys & Girls) Literary & Sports Meet 2023-24 commenced today in Namsai with an impressive inauguration ceremony. The event, organized by the Department of Secondary Education in collaboration with the Namsai District Administration, aims to foster excellence among the youth through a diverse range of literary and sports activities.

Deputy Chief Minister, Chowna Mein, declared the tournament open at the General Ground in Namsai, emphasizing its pivotal role in shaping the talents of the young generation. In his address, Mein underscored the scheme's holistic approach, focusing not only on sports but also on literary pursuits. He expressed confidence in the potential of Arunachal Pradesh's youth, citing recent victories at the National Games in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh.

The Deputy Chief Minister announced the immediate release of Rs 1 crore fund for the tournament, demonstrating the government's commitment to supporting and nurturing talent. He paid homage to the first renowned footballers from the state, urging the youth to carry forward the legacy of football.

Highlighting the state's commitment to sports, Mein revealed plans for the development of General Ground Namsai into a Football Stadium with a fund of Rs 38 crore under NESIDS. Two additional stadiums in APIL Namsai and Chongkham are also in the pipeline, emphasizing the state's dedication to sports infrastructure.

Minister of Education, Cultural & Indigenous Affairs Taba Tedir, MLA Namsai Chau Zingnu Namchoom, and Director of Secondary Education Marken Kadu were among the dignitaries present at the inauguration ceremony. The event witnessed an enthusiastic turnout, reflecting the collective effort to nurture talents at the grassroots level.

The Mukhya Mantri Champion Scheme, now in its second year, continues to be a significant initiative supported by the State Government, as evident in its inclusion in the Budget Announcement. The allocation of funds for sports and literary activities in Government Secondary and Higher Secondary Schools underlines the government's commitment to providing opportunities for every student to showcase their abilities.

The Literary activities hosted under the scheme include Essay Writing, Elocution, Extempore Speech, Drawing and Painting, Story Writing, and Quiz Competitions. Simultaneously, a wide range of sports activities such as races, Shot Put, Discus Throw, Javelin Throw, Long Jump, and High Jump will be featured throughout the championship.