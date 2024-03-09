In a thrilling finale at Arunachal Pradesh's Yupia Stadium, Services Football Team emerged victorious in the 77th Santosh Trophy, overcoming a resilient Goa side in a closely contested match. Services beat Goa 1-0. With the battlefield set and the anticipation palpable, football fans from across the nation were treated to a spectacle of skill, passion and determination.

In a showdown that encapsulated the essence of Indian football, Services and Goa battled it out on the pitch, leaving no stone unturned in their quest for glory. With both teams showcasing their skills and tactical acumen, the stage was set for an enthralling encounter that would ultimately see Services emerge triumphant.

Despite the spirited efforts of the Goa team, it was Services who drew first blood, seizing the initiative with a well-executed goal. From thereon, it was a back-and-forth affair, with both sides launching relentless attacks in pursuit of victory. However, it was the disciplined defense and clinical finishing of Services that proved to be the difference, as they managed to hold on to their slender lead until the final whistle.