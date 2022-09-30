Three kickboxers from Arunachal Pradesh will represent India at the Wako World Children's Cadets and Juniors Kickboxing Championship which is scheduled to be held in Italy's Venice from 30 September to 9 October.

These players are Guchi Laila, Licha Sep, and Ruba Takio.

They made it to the list after giving a splendid performance at the Wako India Sub-Junior, Cadet, and Junior National Kickboxing Championship, which was held in Kolkata in July this year.

As per the Kickboxing Association of Arunachal (KAA), Laila will be competing in the junior below 48 kg K1 event, while Sep will be competing in the junior below 65 kg point fight. On the other hand, Takio will participate in the junior below 54 kg point fight event.

Laila who is from Gaa village in Kamle district had won clinched a silver medal in the K1 event in the championship in Kolkata. On the other hand, both Sep and Takio had won a gold medal each in their respective categories in the championship.

The KAA general secretary has appealed to the state government to provide expenses for the journey of these participating players.

As per him, the world championships are considered next to Olympic Games and it is very difficult to participate in such events without support from the state government in terms of funds and expenses.

