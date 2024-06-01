Athletes from Arunachal Pradesh secured an impressive tally of 19 medals at the National Muaythai Championship, held from May 25 to 30. The event, organized by the United Muaythai Association of India, saw participants from across the country competing in various weight categories.

Arunachal Pradesh's medal haul includes eight gold, five silver, and six bronze medals, reflecting the state's growing prowess in the sport of Muaythai.

The gold medallists from Arunachal Pradesh are:

Demkento Panggeng (50kg)

Jubin Gogoi (40kg)

Binjum Karlo (54kg)

Diyo Rimo (63.5kg)

Ajay Rebe Sono (81kg)

Tada Cheri (56kg)

Biro Cheri (53kg)

Gela Dadda (60kg)

Adding to the state's glory, the silver medals were clinched by:

MD Mustakim Sheikh (67kg)

Sonia Jokhio (48kg)

Yukam Tabri (47kg)

Jeevan Thapa (55kg)

Tabia Beyong (54kg)

The bronze medallists include:

Sourav Biswas (45kg)

Lungsam Lamnio (52kg)

Lote Jomoh (54kg)

Lucky Tagang (42kg)

Rashmi Rimo (47kg)

Namdu Effa (76kg)

The team's success is attributed to the rigorous training and strategic guidance provided by coach Kunal Nayak and manager Sunyi Tajo. Their leadership and support played a crucial role in the athletes' stellar performances.