The women's football team from Arunachal Pradesh clinched victory in the first-ever Sentinels Cup 2024, defeating the Assam Rifles team in a thrilling final match. The championship game, which extended into extra time, showcased the skill and determination of both teams.

Lt Gen P C Nair, Director General of Assam Rifles, commended the Arunachal Pradesh team for their energetic and spirited performance. The tournament, organised by the Assam Rifles, aimed to promote women's football in the northeastern region of India.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu expressed pride in his state's team, praising both sides for their exceptional display of sportsmanship. He extended his congratulations to the players and thanked Lt Gen Nair for his role in motivating the competing teams.

"Proud of our team for winning the inaugural Sentinels Cup-2024 (Women).

It was a great game. Players of Arunachal Pradesh and Assam Rifles gave their best, exhibiting incredible sporting spirit.

Congratulations and best wishes to them," the chief minister wrote.