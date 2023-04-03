Arunachal's Azad Basfore has brought laurels to the state as he bagged the 'Strongman of India' (equipped) title for the fourth consecutive year at the World Power Lifting Congress (WPC) India held in Delhi's Rohini.

The championship was organized on April 1 and 2 where Basfore also broke his own record by lifting 205 kilograms.

His previous lift was 200 kg in 75 kg body weight.

In November last year, Basfore broke his own record to retain the 'Strongman of India' title for the third consecutive year at the National Powerlifting Games 2022.

The event was held at Noida in Uttar Pradesh from November 16 to 22 where Azad bench press a total of 162.5 kg (unequipped) to set a new national record under the WPC.

Earlier he had also hit 158kg (unequipped) in the bench press. Additionally, Azad, a powerlifting coach by profession, also managed to win a gold medal in the 75 kg bodyweight senior category.

Besides Basfore, several other players from Arunachal Pradesh performed exceptionally well in the championship.

These players are Abhijeet Rajkhowa (82.5kg master 1 ) 1 Gold, Yumnam biju Singh (67kg Senior) 1 Siver and 1Bronze, Geniya Koyu (56 kg Teen) 1 Gold and Gichik Taying ( 66kg junior) 1 Silver and 1Bronze.

Also read: Assam: Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings set to arrive in Guwahati on April 3 for IPL matches