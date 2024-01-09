Arunachal's Curling team brought laurels to the state by clinching 11 silver medals at the third edition of the National Curling Championship 2023-24, held at Gulmarg, Jammu and Kashmir.

Taking to platform X, Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu congratulated the team and wrote, "Heartiest congratulations to the Curling Team from Arunachal Pradesh for clinching 11 Silver Medals🥈at the third edition of the National Curling Championship 2023-24, held at Gulmarg, Jammu & Kashmir.Your achievements have made us proud. Keep shining.

Heartiest congratulations to the Curling Team from Arunachal Pradesh for clinching 11 Silver Medals🥈at the third edition of the National Curling Championship 2023-24, held at Gulmarg, Jammu & Kashmir.



Your achievements have made us proud. Keep shining. pic.twitter.com/xMQpBT8QDi — Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) January 9, 2024

Curling, a sport involving the sliding of stones across an ice sheet towards a target area, is related to bowls, boules, and shuffleboard. The game involves two teams of four players each, taking turns to slide heavy, polished granite stones, or 'rocks', towards 'the house', a circular target marked on the ice. Each team has eight stones, with each player throwing two. The objective is to score the highest points in a game, with points being awarded for the stones resting closest to the centre of the house at the end of each round, or 'end'. An end concludes when all stones from both teams have been thrown once. Typically, a game comprises of either eight or ten ends.