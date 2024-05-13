Hillang Yajik of Arunachal Pradesh has been selected to represent India in 2 prestigious international championships: the 56th Asian Bodybuilding & Physique Sports Championship, 2024, and the 15th WBPF World Bodybuilding & Physique Sports Championship, 2024.

The selection trials, conducted by the Indian Body Builders Federation in collaboration with the Bodybuilding Association of Kerala, took place in Ernakulam, Kochi, on 11 and 12 May. Hillang Yajik, hailing from the Kurung Kumey district of Arunachal Pradesh, emerged as a standout performer during these trials.

Yanu Kipa, the acting general secretary of the Arunachal Bodybuilding Association, confirmed that Hillang Yajik will compete in the women’s model physique and swimsuit women's physique events at the international championships. This recognition reflects Yajik's dedication and talent in the realm of bodybuilding and physique sports.

The 56th Asian Bodybuilding & Physique Sports Championship is scheduled to take place in Batam, Indonesia, from 6 to 12 August, gathering elite athletes from across Asia to showcase their skills and prowess. Subsequently, the 15th WBPF World Bodybuilding & Physique Sports Championship will be held in Maldives from 5 to 11 November, offering a global platform for top-tier competitors to vie for prestigious titles.

Hillang Yajik's journey to these international stages follows her recent success in the 13th Federation Cup, where she clinched a silver medal in the women’s sports physique category.