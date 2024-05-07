Langkun Adam, hailing from Parsi Parlo in Kurung Kumey district, has clinched the silver medal at the 8th Asian Ju-Jitsu Championship held in Abu Dhabi, UAE. The victory was announced by Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema, who took to the microblogging site X to extend his heartfelt congratulations to the talented athlete.

Chief Minister Pema's post on social media read, "Heartiest congratulations to Langkun Adam for bagging #SilverMedal for India at 8th Asian Ju-Jitsu Championship, currently being held in Abu Dhabi, UAE. Hailing from Parsi Parlo in Kurung Kumey district, Adam has made us so proud. Best wishes for the future!"