Two weightlifters from Arunachal Pradesh have captured attention at the Inter-Services Weightlifting Championship 2024 held in Pune.

Sambo Lapung from Arunachal Pradesh emerged as a standout performer, securing the gold medal in the competitive 96kg category. Lapung's exceptional lift not only elevated his stature within the sport but also brought significant acclaim to his home state.

Competing alongside him, Kojum Taba demonstrated remarkable grit by clinching the bronze medal in the same category.

The championship saw participation from top athletes across the Indian armed forces, including the Army, Navy, and Air Force, reflecting the high level of competition.